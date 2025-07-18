Pioneering DJ and Producer Mace Signs with Warner Music Italy

MILAN (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering DJ and producer Simone Benussi, known professionally as Mace, has signed a new deal with Warner Music Italy.

Over the past 20 years, Mace has helped revolutionize the Italian hip-hop and electronic music scenes through collaborations with artists such as Fabri Fibra, Gemitaiz, Gué, Ghali, Marracash, Noyz Narcos, and Salmo.

He began his production career in 1999 before forming the duo La Crème with Jack the Smoker in 2013 and releasing the seminal rap album L’Alba.

In 2007, he launched a club night in Milan, which evolved into Reset!—a collective of promoters, DJs, and producers that went on to achieve international recognition, releasing music through labels such as Dim Mak, Cheap Thrills, and others.

“Mace’s beats have been the backbone for many artists in the Italian hip-hop and electronic scene for decades, so it’s a joy to announce that he’s signed with Warner Music Italy. We’re going to hit the ground running in building on his successful artist career and taking his music to the world stage,” said Pico Cibelli, President of Warner Music Italy.

“Pico and his team are the best in the business and truly understand my vision. They’ll empower me to create new projects that fans old and new will love, so