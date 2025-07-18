Position Music Signs Steve Solomon To Worldwide Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music has announced that songwriter and producer Steve Solomon has signed a global publishing deal with the company.

Solomon is a diverse pop and alternative songwriter / producer. Steve co-wrote James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go” which spent 4 weeks at #1 and has gone on to be one of the most streamed songs globally. Solomon was consequently nominated for two Brit Awards and went on to produce the majority of Arthur’s recent UK no. 1 album Bitter Sweet Love. He also co-wrote and produced Forest Blakk’s hit single “If You Love Her”. More recently, Solomon co-wrote Perrie’s single “Forget About Us” with Ed Sheeran and David Hodges, which went no.1 in the UK as well as Benson Boone’s “Love Of Mine” from his latest album. Solomon is a first call in the singer songwriter community and divides his time between Nashville and Los Angeles.

“I’ve been a fan of Steve for years. He is a dynamic producer, songwriter, guitar player and just a creative force all around. He came up touring, so he has a deep understanding of artists and how to meet them where they are, something that really shows in the way he works. Getting to partner with someone that I have respected for so long is exciting and doing it with Lucas Keller and the Milk & Honey team makes it feel like we are positioned to do something really meaningful in this next chapter of Steve’s career.” Mark Chipello, Partner & Head of A&R, Position Music.

“Position is a great fit for Steve. Being in both Los Angeles and Nashville, just like Steve – Position will be able to service him in both markets. As an independent ourselves, I love seeing my clients with other indies who can add a real hands-on level of service. Milk & Honey are excited about Steve Solomon joining the Position team!” Lucas Keller, Founder & President, Milk & Honey Music + Sports

“Position came along at a time when I very much needed a fresh creative perspective. I wanted someone who knew my talents well and could set up meaningful collaborations that were both outside the box, and to help me identify long term writing partners. Joe Brooks stepped up immediately and was already working as if I were part of the family. So grateful for him and everyone else at Position. They are exactly who I need at this point in my career, along with my longtime team at Milk & Honey, to make this next chapter the biggest and best!” – Steven Solomon

“Steve is a legend, and I don’t say that lightly; he’s written some of the biggest songs there are. Trusting myself and Position with his career is both a big compliment and responsibility. I love Lucas, Nic and the team over at Milk & Honey, their involvement is a big cherry on top.” Joe Brooks, A&R at Position Music