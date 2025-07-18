The Band Perry Signs With Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Band Perry announced their official return to country music after signing a new deal with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, bringing the group back to the Big Machine Label Group where they started their career.

“The best of this format is about life experience, and the best stories are told by the ones who choose to live in bright colors,” shares BMLG Founder, Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta. “The Band Perry have always explored the edges of their lives, art, and environment, and have brought a world of experiences back to us for a new season of music that explores all the above. Fans old and new are going to love it.”

“The new music The Band Perry is creating is next level, while recalling the iconic, multi-Platinum sound that fans know and love,” shares Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment President/CEO, Jimmy Harnen. “Scott, the entire team and I are incredibly excited about the future of The Band Perry.”

“Coming back home to our Big Machine / Nashville Harbor family feels like a beautiful full-circle moment for us,” Kimberly Perry adds. “To bring the foundation of everything we’ve built together into a new season of creativity means the world. This reunion feels like a second chance, a deeper chapter, and we’re just so grateful to be writing it with the family who believed in us first.”

Hailing from Mississippi, The Band Perry has recorded chart-topping hits like 9X Platinum-certified “If I Die Young,” 2X Platinum-certified “Better Dig Two,” Platinum-certified “DONE,” and sold more than 2.5 million albums and 12 million singles, and along with more than 1 billion streams.

In addition to their new deal with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, The Band Perry has signed exclusively with Make Wake Artists for management, represented by Shelby Marvel, Sophia Sansone, and Chris Kappy.