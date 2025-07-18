Wildflower Entertainment Group Announces Lineup For Backstage Access Presents: Heartland

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Wildflower Entertainment Group, a bold new venture founded by music industry veteran Bobbii Jacobs, is proud to unveil the exciting lineup for its inaugural event, Backstage Access Presents: Heartland, taking place August 28-30, 2025, in Eastern Iowa.

Kicking off this one-of-a-kind experience, Heartland will include performances by Drew Baldridge, Annie Bosko, Garrett Bradford, Carter Faith, Erin Grand, Jenna Paulette, Kenya Reese, Cooper Riley, Adam Wainwright, and Xo Lex. Set beneath the open skies of rural America, Heartland invites a small group of guests on a three-night, all-inclusive escape into the heart and soul of farm land and country music. The event offers early access to unreleased songs from the genre’s most promising rising stars, all set against the timeless landscapes and quilted farmland of the Midwest – a place where the phrase “Iowa Feeds the World” rings true. Celebrating the state’s proud agricultural legacy, Heartland also honors the region’s role as stewards of the land, with programming that reflects the values, grit, and storytelling rooted in America’s heartland.

At its core, Backstage Access Presents: Heartland exists to honor the stories, culture, and people who form the backbone of rural America. Wildflower Entertainment Group is proud to support mental health initiatives for farmers and ranchers in Iowa. This collaboration aims to connect those in need with existing mental health programs, recognizing the profound impact of mental health challenges within rural communities. Entertainers involved in Heartland have personal connections to these challenges, some having witnessed firsthand the silent battles fought by farmers and ranchers. Their commitment to this cause drives the event’s mission to raise awareness and support for rural mental health.

The 2025 Heartland event is supported by sponsors including the Iowa Beef Council, Ely Cattleman, and LoKey Hat Company.

This VIP-exclusive experience has a limited number of spaces available. Those interested in attending can learn more here.

Expanding on its mission to craft immersive, story-driven experiences, Wildflower Entertainment Group introduces Backstage Access Presents, a boutique event series that reimagines how listeners connect with music. Focused on VIP experiences, live event production, and creative consultation, Backstage Access Presents curates intimate, genre-spanning performances in unexpected and emotionally resonant settings. Each event invites guests into a deeply personal atmosphere where music, storytelling, and setting come together to create unforgettable moments beyond the traditional stage.