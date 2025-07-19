The Black Promoters Collective Projects $100M Year Amid Landmark Tours and Festival Growth

(CelebrityAccess) — The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) announced that the first half of 2025 has been a banner year for the organization with blockbuster tours and revenue track to top $100 million in 2025.

Successful tours for the BPC this year include the first-ever co-headlining “Boy Is Mine” tour from R&B legends Brandy and Monica which is on track to hit 24 arenas across the U.S. this summer and fall. The tour commemorates the 25th anniversary of the duo’s duet of the same name and features support from Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

“We’re building a movement rooted in authenticity and excellence,” said Shelby Joyner, President of BPC. “The Boy Is Mine is the latest proof of how powerful our culture is when it’s centered, protected, and celebrated.”

The BPC also touted the success of their Jazz in the Gardens event, which drew more than 35,000 fans and was recognized by Newsweek as one of the “Top 10 U.S. Festivals” and Miami New Times’ “Best Music Festival of 2025.”

The festival featured performances from Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Toni Braxton, Busta Rhymes, Coco Jones, and YG Marley, and opened doors for the company into the expansion of the company’s festival business through a new partnership with Hampton University and the Hampton Coliseum for the Hampton Jazz and Music Festival, featuring Anthony Hamilton, Keith Sweat, Lucky Daye, and SWV.

“Our expansion into the festival space is a natural evolution of our mission to create unforgettable cultural experiences at scale,” states Gary Guidry, CEO of BPC. “From Jazz in the Gardens to Hampton to the Rock The Bells Festival, we’re building platforms that celebrate Black excellence and drive real economic impact.”

The BPC also spread its wings in the world of hip-hop in 2025, co-producing a sold-out Hot 97 Summer Jam, with surprise performances by Meek Mill, a tribute to Irv Gotti by Ja Rule and Friends, and headline sets from GloRilla, Gunna, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among others.

“Our marketing approach is rooted in precision and purpose. We’ve demonstrated that when campaigns center on cultural authenticity, they not only drive ticket sales but also foster brand affinity and measurable community impact,” stated Troy Brown, CMO of BPC. “The first half of 2025 is proof that brands who align with culture-forward experiences gain more than impressions; they gain trust.”