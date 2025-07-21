Dead & Company’s Final Show At Golden Gate Park Headed To IMAX

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of Dead & Company’s sold-out run at Golden Gate Park in August, the band revealed plans to exclusively stream the final performance live to select IMAX screens across the US and Canada.

The livestream, presented with IMAX’s signature sound and visuals, will feature the band’s August 3rd performance, capturing the third and final night of this historic concert run.

Tickets are on sale now at imax.com/deadandcompany. Each ticket will include a commemorative poster and laminate/lanyard, which will be distributed onsite.

Dead & Company was founded in 2015 by original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bobby Weir, along with Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, and Jay Lane.

These shows mark Dead & Company’s return to live performances since their trio of sold-out concerts at Oracle Park in July 2023.