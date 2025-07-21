Eurosonic Noorderslag To Celebrate 40 Years In 2026

(VIP-NEWS) — Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS), Europe’s leading showcase festival and conference for emerging music talent, will mark its 40th anniversary from January 14–17, 2026, in Groningen, the Netherlands. The milestone edition will be themed Europe Calling, a call for unity and collaboration across the European music sector.

Over the past four decades, ESNS has helped launch the careers of numerous artists, including Dua Lipa, Stromae, and Robyn. In recent years, the event has highlighted specific European countries—such as Poland in 2024 and Italy in 2025—but the 2026 edition shifts focus toward shared cultural identity and cooperation in response to growing geopolitical and societal challenges.

“Now is the time to bring those voices together and build an even stronger, connected European music community,” said ESNS Managing Director Anna van Nunen.

Alongside performances from hundreds of new European artists, the 2026 edition will feature archival retrospectives, collaborative media projects, and special anniversary activations celebrating the legacy and ongoing influence of ESNS.

ESNS continues its year-round work through initiatives such as the European Talent Exchange Programme (ETEP), the Music Moves Europe Awards, and partnerships with networks including Yourope and Keychange, promoting diversity, sustainability, and innovation within the European music scene.