Goose Announce The Details For Goosemas 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — The jam band Goose revealed the plans for the 12th annual Goosemas holiday event, which for 2025 is scheduled to take place on December 12 & 13 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The band is fresh from their successful sold-out debut at Madison Square Garden and are lined up for an appearance performance at Newport, RI’s renowned Newport Folk Festival, set for Friday, July 25.

Additionally, they will hit the road in the late summer and fall for a North American tour of festival and amphiteather dates that includes performances at Canada’s Harvest Music Festival on Sept 12, and Suwanee Hulaween from October 30-Nov 2.

As well, Goose recently announced the second iteration of their annual destination festival, Viva El Gonzo, produced by 100x Hospitality and set for May 7-9, 2026 in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

JULY

25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival *

AUGUST

16 – Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit *

28 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa’s Fall Welcome Concert

31 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ^

SEPTEMBER

12 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Music Festival *

14 – Burlington, VT – Waterfront Park (SOLD OUT)

17 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center †

19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

OCTOBER

2 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

3 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

4 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

5 – Las Vegas, NV – RISE *

30 – 11/2 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween *

DECEMBER

12 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion %

13 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion %

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† W/ MT. JOY

^ SUPPORTING DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

# W/ PENELOPE ROAD

% GOOSEMAS