Metallica’s Stage Helps Save Tomorrowland After Blaze

BOOM, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) — Despite losing their main stage just hours before gates were set to open, the Tomorrowland Festival went ahead this past weekend—with a little help from Metallica.

Things looked grim for Tomorrowland after a fire on Wednesday destroyed the festival’s massive main stage and complex set. Organizers quickly arranged to use Metallica’s stage setup instead.

According to HLN News, the stage had been in storage in Austria and was flown to Tomorrowland’s festival grounds in Boom on short notice.

The set, which includes a large video wall, was not scheduled for use again until Metallica resumed their M72 World Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 4.

DJ Martin Garrix, one of this year’s headliners, shared a photo of himself backstage with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, captioned: