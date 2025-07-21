Police Seek Shooter Following Mass Casualty Vehicle Assault Outside of L.A. Nightclub

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an alleged shooting following an intentionally driven vehicle assault outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

According to the LAPD, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood on July 19 and discovered that a vehicle had deliberately driven into a crowd of pedestrians gathered outside the Vermont Hollywood, a popular local music venue.

The driver, identified as Fernando Ramirez, was taken into custody at the scene and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to produce great bodily injury.

At least 36 victims sustained injuries during the alleged vehicular assault, including fractures and lacerations.

Following the incident, Ramirez was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders, who then allegedly assaulted him. During the altercation, an unidentified man approached from across the street, produced a firearm, and shot Ramirez once in the lower back before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The shooting suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers jacket, a light blue jersey with the number “5,” and blue jeans. He has gauges in both ears and a goatee.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the LAPD’s Rampart Division.

Following the incident, the club’s operators shared a statement on social media: