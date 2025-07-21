Reynold D’Silva To Receive A Lifetime Achievement Award At MUSEXPO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Industry veteran Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO of Silva Screen Music Group, has been announced as the 2025 recipient of MUSEXPO’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

D’Silva will be recognized for a 50-year career in music dedicated to artistry and cultural preservation. From his early days performing at India’s first disco at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai to launching the influential British label now synonymous with iconic soundtracks, revered reissues, and genre-defining compilations—spanning Lawrence of Arabia to Doctor Who—his impact has been wide-ranging.

Since its launch, Silva Screen has released over 1,000 albums and holds rights to music from cinematic and television staples such as Sherlock, Game of Thrones, Iron Man, Gravity, The Godfather, and Wolf Hall.

D’Silva has also overseen several notable ventures throughout his storied career, including the classical crossover success of soprano Lesley Garrett, the contemporary jazz label HipBop, and the rock imprint SO Recordings—home to Placebo, Enter Shikari, Band of Skulls, Deaf Havana, and Public Service Broadcasting—all of whom have achieved No. 1s and multiple Top 10 albums in the UK and internationally.

In 2016, he acquired the rock label A Wolf at Your Door and helped form a 2023 joint venture with Fierce Panda Records, home to pivotal releases by Coldplay and Ash.

D’Silva will be presented with the honor during a special luncheon at the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO, taking place Monday, March 23, 2026, at Castaway in Burbank, CA, during the event’s run from March 22–25, 2026.