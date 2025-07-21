Rising Country Star Spencer Hatch Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Stone Country Records recording artist Spencer Hatcher has signed with WME for global representation.

A bluegrass-influenced country artist, Hatcher began playing the five-string banjo with his family’s bluegrass band at age 11. He has since evolved into a more contemporary sound with the formation of his own band in 2020.

Prior to signing with WME, Hatcher was self-booking and performing approximately 150 shows a year, fueled by viral social media covers of country classics by artists such as Johnny Cash, Keith Whitley, and Elvis Presley. Today, he has amassed more than 890,000 followers and 60 million views across platforms.

“Spencer Hatcher is one to watch! He’s a standout in this traditional music renaissance we’re experiencing,” said WME agent Carter Green. “Spencer’s musicianship, authenticity, and work ethic are second to none, and we can’t wait to help take his music to new audiences worldwide.”

“Signing with WME for representation is an incredible opportunity I’m so thankful for,” said Hatcher. “If you know me, you know I always wear Elvis’s ‘TCB’ motto on a chain around my neck—and with WME now working alongside my record label, Stone Country Records, taking care of business is exactly what we’ll be doing!”