Take Me To The River Memphis & NOLA Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of the Take Me To The River All Stars Live Memphis & New Orleans Soul Revue for worldwide booking.

The project, which began as a way to celebrate and preserve the music legacies of Memphis and New Orleans, has grown into a initiative has grown into a movement that documents, educates, and highlights the two centers of American musical culture.

Take Me To The River All-Stars Live includes some of New Orleans’ best musical talent, including Crescent City talents Cyril Neville, Omari Neville, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. of the Wild Magnolias, Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Ian Neville, Robert Mercurio from the iconic band Galactic, Joe Ashlar, and Award Winning Filmmaker Martin Shore.

From the Memphis side, the project includes the Queen of Memphis Soul STAX legend Carla Thomas, the Legendary Hi Rhythm Section feat. vocalist Jerome Chism, GRAMMY winners Boo Mitchell, and Martin Shore.

The project is being oversen at TKA by Nick DiSpagna.