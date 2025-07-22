Setmixer Live Recordings Offer New Income For Artists & Venues

(Hypebot) — Setmixer has built and launched a platform that, once installed in a music venue, delivers quality live recordings for sale to fans within 12 hours.

Setmixer live recordings offer new Income for Artists and Venues with most downloads for sale in the $4 – $12 range.

Currently installed in 55 UK venues, this week Setmixer added an app and direct-to-fan marketplace of live recordings. Artists retain 70% of sales as well as all rights and sales contact info.

Designed as “audio merch” for the digital age, Setmixer is already working with 3,400 artists who have recorded more than 10,000 live shows.

“We estimate that 7.4M live shows happen every year in Europe and the USA alone, and

virtually none are recorded. Not for the fans, who cannot relive the unique performances of their

idols, and not for the artists, who lack this unprecedented option to connect with fans”, said

Pascal de Mul, founder of Setmixer, “We are solving this in a scalable way that pays artists

fairly, with zero cost and zero loss of copyright”

Venues Profit Too

In addition to providing a service to artists, venues benefit from automated recording with no additional work required after the initial connection to their mixing deck. Venues earn 10% of every fan purchase and 50% of multitrack sales when artists buy their source files.

“The magic of independent venues lies in those unique, unrepeatable moments between artist

and audience, and Setmixer’s platform ensures those precious experiences can live on,” says

Sybil Bell, Founder and CEO, Independent Venue Week. “By creating direct artist-to-fan sales

opportunities, this technology strengthens the very foundations of our independent music

ecosystem.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency