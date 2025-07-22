A2IM Reveals The ‘Rising 20’ List For 2025, Highlighting The Top Rising Stars In The Independent Label World

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — To mark the organization’s 20th anniversary, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the 2025 honorees for its Rising 20: Indie Music Leaders program.

The list, compiled annually, recognizes the top rising talent who are shaping the future of the independent music sector, across recorded music, publishing, brand and sponsorship, and distribution.

“Rising 20 is our way of spotlighting the next generation of independent music leaders,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “These emerging executives, innovators, and changemakers are not just shaping the future — they’re actively transforming our industry today. We’re proud to honor their achievements and amplify their voices within the A2IM community and across the global music ecosystem.”

Honorees are selected from A2IM’s membership of more than 700 independently owned labels and companies.

For 2025, A2IM’s Rising 20 Are:

• Katrina Balcius – Head of Enterprise, DISCO

• Henry Cutting – Head of Business Development, Rise

• Sarah Davis – Director, Global Client Services & In-House Forensic Musicologist, Downtown Music Publishing

• Vivienne Engels – A&R, Creative Commissioner, Campaign Lead, Lex Records

• Pam Garavano-Coolbaugh – Head of US Product Management, Beggars Group

• Darlene Hall – Director, Distribution, Create Music Group

• Daniel Iammatteo – Director, Digital Marketing & Commercial Partnerships, Reservoir

• Syd Kim – Senior Director, Creative Marketing, Red Bull Records

• Kevin Lazaroff – Distribution & Brand Partnership Lead, Amuse

• Kelley Lin – Label Manager, True Panther

• Jamie MacRae – VP, Business Development, Materia Music, Inc.

• Charlie Painter – Head of Label Development, Redeye

• Cory Popovich – VP, Marketing, Nettwerk Music Group

• Brianna Schwartz – Co-Founding Partner, Schwartz & Schreiber, PLLC

• Carly Starr – VP of Marketing, Sub Pop Records

• Anthony Stewart – Head of Operations, AudioSalad

• Pavan Vasdev – Senior Director, Strategy & Growth, Merlin

• Nonafaye Williams – Senior Director of Product Management, Marketing, Hopeless Records

• Micki Windham – Director of Physical Sales, Thirty Tigers

• Carolina (Lina) Yanson – Senior Digital Account Manager NORAM, Secretly Distribution