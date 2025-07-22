DWP Presents Named The Exclusive Talent Buyer For North Dakota’s 4 Bears Casino

NEW TOWN, North Dakota (CelebrityAccess) — 4 Bears Casino has announced an exclusive new partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents, which will see the independent promoter serve as the exclusive entertainment buyer for the property.

“We look forward to working closely with DWP to deliver unforgettable shows, energize our guests, and elevate the entertainment and gaming experience in North Dakota,” a representative for 4 Bears Casino said.

Located in McKenzie County near New Town and Four Bears Village, 4 Bears Casino is owned and operated by the MHA Nation, a confederation that includes the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara tribes.

The resort includes a 90-room lodge, and a new seven-story hotel tower—part of a $95 million expansion—is slated to open in summer 2025. The tower will add approximately 90 guest rooms, 14 luxury suites, a spa, new restaurants, and expanded meeting and event spaces.

The property also features the 4,000-capacity 4 Bears Event Center, which hosts concerts, rodeos, live boxing, cage fighting, and other sporting events, and can also be booked for weddings and business functions.

Details about ticketing and the initial lineup of shows under the new partnership will be announced in the coming days.