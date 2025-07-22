The National Ballet of Canada Partners With True Tickets

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The prestigious National Ballet of Canada has become the latest performing arts institution to partner with True Tickets, the digital ticketing delivery platform.

The partnership with help the National Ballet modernize its ticketing experience while expanding connection with its audience and ticket purchasers across canada.

Under the terms of the partnership, the ballet company will adopt True Tickets’ mobile-first features, including dynamic QR codes, mobile wallet ticket delivery, passwordless login, and venue-controlled ticket sharing.

True Tickets technology will also provide the ballet company with insights about their audience, including identifing and connecting with its shadow audience—patrons who attended through shared tickets but were previously invisible to the organization.

“We are always seeking new ways to enhance the experience for our audiences, from the moment they purchase a ticket to the final curtain call,” said Amanda Ram, Interim Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, The National Ballet of Canada. “With True Tickets, we can offer a modern, streamlined ticketing journey that reflects the excellence of our performances while protecting the accessibility and integrity of our community programs.”

“The National Ballet of Canada is not only a global artistic leader but also a forward-thinking organization dedicated to community and innovation,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “We’re honored to support their mission by providing digital tools that enhance patron trust, strengthen engagement, and enable deeper insight into their audience.”

The parntership is expected to be in place in time for the 2025/2026 season.