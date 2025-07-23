(Hypebot) — Most musicians focus on ticket sales, but that’s just the start. These 15 ideas show how to make money from live shows while also connecting with fans.

15 Ways to Make Money from Live Shows

by Julia Kater via Bandzoogle

There are lots of ways musicians can make money by turning their live show into multiple revenue streams. Some are obvious, some are overlooked, and new ones keep emerging as technology evolves. We’ll start with a few tried-and-true methods, and then move into some ideas that might be less familiar.

Here are 15 ways musicians can make more money from live shows in today’s music landscape:

1. Ticket sales

2. Merch

3. Residencies and repeat gigs

4. Private events

5. House concerts

6. Pop-up performances and brand collaborations

7. College and student-focused bookings

8. Festivals

9. Online concerts and exclusive streams

10. Live performance royalties

11. Sponsorships

12. Live albums

13. Video content monetization

14. Your online store

15. Fan subscriptions

Whether playing to a packed venue or a cozy living room, musicians today have more tools than ever to turn live performances into long-term income. We’re diving into each of these revenue streams, starting with the most straightforward: ticket sales.

1. Ticket sales

People still pay for live music. In fact, in an age where so much is being automated or digitized, live shows remain one of the experiences people are still willing to pay for, because nothing can truly substitute the real thing!

That said, it’s worth thinking beyond the flat ticket price. Instead of just setting a $10 charge and calling it a day, consider offering tiered ticketing. Start at $10, then add a $20 tier—maybe even $30. Fans will opt for the lowest tier if that’s the only option. But when given the chance to contribute more, a surprising number will.

Pro tip: Don’t hesitate to point out that higher-tier options are available for those who want to contribute more and support your music more meaningfully. When someone loves what an artist does (and has the means), they’ll often choose to support at a higher level—especially if that support feels personal, direct, and appreciated.

2. Merch

For many independent artists, merch consistently makes up a significant portion of show income. A great live show doesn’t end when the music stops; merch is one of the most powerful ways to extend the moment and generate income. Whether you’re playing to 20 people or 200, a well-planned merch setup—both at the show and through your custom online merch store—can turn fans into long-term supporters.

Start with staples. T-shirts, hats, and tote bags are consistently among the top merch products to sell as a musician. They’re wearable, functional, and let fans show off their connection to your music. Just make sure the design is strong: a popular lyric, catchy graphic, or meaningful album artwork increases appeal, even for first-time listeners.

Pro tip: Make sure to set up a store to sell your merch online. It’s perfect for fans who find you at a show and want to support you later—especially if they didn’t buy something on the spot. And be sure to mention your online merch store during your set, so people know where to find it! Even better, print out a QR code that links to your online store, and set that up where it can easily be scanned.

3. Residencies and repeat gigs

Building a residency or recurring gig at a local venue, boutique hotel, or even coworking space offers reliable income and the opportunity to cultivate a consistent fan base. In addition to providing some financial consistency, these ongoing partnerships often allow artists to focus more on original material, allowing you to curate unique experiences, and experiment with formats.

Regular performances create a space where you can invite guest artists, collaborate with local creatives, or turn each show into a mini event with its own vibe. Over time, fans will come to expect something special, making each show feel like a can’t-miss occasion.

Pro tip: Use these consistent gigs to test new material, create theme nights, or even record for future live releases.

4. Private events

Private events are often some of the highest-paying performance opportunities for musicians. These gigs are frequently booked by third-party agencies on behalf of their clients—especially for corporate functions, which usually come with bigger budgets than traditional venues.

The performance itself can take many forms: playing soft background music during a dinner or gala, learning and performing special songs to match a themed event, or setting the vibe during a cocktail hour, to name just a few examples. Flexibility is key, but the payoff can be significant.

Pro tip: Browse platforms like GigSalad and The Bash to find private event opportunities. These sites list opportunities offered by private event planners, corporations, couples looking for wedding music, background sets, and specialty performances.

5. House concerts

House concerts continue to be one of the most rewarding types of live performances. They often check all three boxes for independent artists: making money, making fans, and making lasting memories.

These intimate shows are typically hosted by passionate fans who invite their friends, family, or community into their homes for live music they’re passionate about. Unlike traditional venues, house concerts usually require less promotional work from the artist, since the host plays a central role in gathering the audience and creating the atmosphere.

Pro tip: Discuss in advance how the host would like to handle contributions—whether through ticket sales, RSVPs, or a pass-the-hat model. Many guests are more generous in the moment, especially when the performance feels personal and immersive. Just be sure to offer digital payment options or printed QR codes that lead to a payment link on your website, since fewer people carry cash.

6. Pop-up performances and brand collaborations

Pop-up shows are the new street performance, with a strategic twist. Instead of setting up on a sidewalk, many artists now team up with cafes, breweries, bookstores, or retail shops to play curated, often themed, mini-concerts. These shows offer a built-in audience, good visibility, and the potential for product swaps, payment, and generating tips and donations—display a QR code prominently so new listeners can easily find and support you online!

Some local businesses or lifestyle brands even co-sponsor pop-up events as part of their marketing strategies, especially if your vibe aligns with theirs. Whether you’re the background soundtrack to a wine tasting or the main event at a sneaker launch, these performances let you build new fanbases in unexpected places, and without the overhead of a traditional venue.

Pro tip: Think creatively about these potential opportunities—with the right approach, almost any space with foot traffic can become a stage.

7. College and student-focused bookings

Colleges still offer some of the best-paying gigs, and while NACA is one path in, it’s no longer the only one. These days, artists are finding success by reaching out directly to student unions, campus programming boards, cultural clubs, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) offices. Schools often have budgets for concerts, workshops, and hybrid events, and they’re usually looking for performers who bring some fresh diversity to the table.

Artists who blend music with activism, poetry, storytelling, or spoken word have even more avenues to explore, especially on campuses that prioritize inclusive and engaging programming.

Pro tip: The more hats you can wear—performer, speaker, educator—the more likely you are to get booked for multiple events on the same campus.

8. Festivals

Festivals are high-traffic, high-energy gigs that offer major fan-building potential with minimal promotion on your end. These events draw people from all over, creating the perfect atmosphere to introduce your music to new ears, often in large numbers. You never know who’s walking by or where they’ve come from, so treat every set like it’s someone’s first time hearing you.

Bring your A-game, and stick around after your set to meet people—you’ll often find the most loyal fans in those post-show moments.

Pro tip: Don’t just mention your music—mention your music website and online merch store. Direct fans there to buy music, shirts, and whatever other creative merch options you’re offering. If they miss the chance to buy something at the show, they can still support you later with just a few clicks.

9. Online concerts and exclusive streams

Livestreams are still a powerful tool, especially when they are exclusive and story-driven. Rather than treating them like a carbon copy of a live show, use this format to create unique experiences: a private performance for your fan subscribers, a themed set tied to a new release, or a behind-the-scenes session where you share stories, answer questions, or preview unreleased songs.

Monetization works best through fan memberships, selling event tickets through your website, or bundling content your fans will love (like livestream + merch + Q&A). Whether you’re using Zoom, Instagram Live, or another dedicated platform, what matters most is how personal and intentional the experience feels.

Pro tip: Keep the audience small and make it feel special; intimacy beats scale in the virtual world. A limited guest list encourages more interaction and makes each viewer feel like they’re part of something exclusive and personal.

10. Live performance royalties

If you’re performing original music, don’t leave money on the table—you can get paid for those live performances. Organizations like ASCAP, BMI, SESAC (U.S.), and SOCAN (Canada) collect and distribute music royalties whenever your songs are played publicly, including at concerts, bars, clubs, festivals, and even house shows.

All you need to do is submit your setlists after each show through your Performing Rights Organization(PRO)’s online portal. It’s a simple step, but one that can add up over time, especially if you’re gigging regularly. Many artists overlook this income stream, but it’s an easy way to turn every performance into passive revenue, on top of what you earn at the show itself.

Pro tip: Create a habit: submit your setlists monthly or right after a run of shows so you never miss out on royalties you’ve already earned.

Sponsorships can be a game-changer for musicians—not just for funding, but also for visibility and credibility. While they’re not always easy to land, they’re more accessible than you might think, especially if you have a consistent presence online or on stage, and use certain products regularly.

If you’re passionate about a brand—whether it’s guitar strings, drumsticks, microphones, pedals, clothing, or even beverages—reach out directly. Companies are often open to working with smaller, independent artists who are active and engaged with their audience. You don’t need millions of followers; just a clear sense of your brand and a genuine connection to their product.

Pro tip: Start with what you already use and love. Brands are far more likely to sponsor artists who are genuine advocates rather than cold-call promoters.

12. Live albums

Live albums are a great way to capture the energy of your performance and turn a single show into a long-term revenue stream. Many venues are already equipped with quality recording gear, or you can bring your own setup or hire a local engineer to record your set. If you’re already booking a tour or a release show, why not plan ahead and record it for a live album, and promote it to your fans?

You can also create live EPs or standalone singles, especially if you’re trying out new material or reimagining older tracks. Releasing live versions gives fans a fresh way to experience your music and helps you keep your fans engaged between major releases.

Pro tip: Add exclusive live tracks to your music website, or release them to your fan subscribers first—early access creates buzz and allows you to give your most loyal supporters something special.

13. Video content monetization

With platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, you can monetize live performance videos through ad revenue, streaming royalties, fan donations, and brand collaborations.

Even if you’re not pulling in millions of views, consistent posting of high-quality short-form content—like YouTube Shorts, TikToks, or Instagram Reels—can help grow your audience while earning small but steady ad-share income. These bite-sized clips are great for repurposing moments from your shows, rehearsals, or behind-the-scenes footage, and they can outperform longer videos when it comes to visibility and engagement.

Platforms like YouTube also pay streaming royalties for full-length live recordings. Upload your best performances, tag your songs properly, and register with a rights management service to make sure you’re getting credit (and payment) for every play.

Pro tip: Add links in your video descriptions and bios that direct fans to your merch store, music catalog, or fan subscription paywall to help turn casual viewers into paying supporters.

14. Your online store

After a strong live performance, fans often look for a way to support you—and having a well-stocked, easy-to-navigate store gives them that opportunity. To leverage playing live, make sure that your online store is set up with options for fans who may not have been able to purchase merch or music on the spot. Your online store is your 24/7 merch table for fans who couldn’t buy something at the show or who want to purchase something after getting to know your music better.

Make sure your online merch store includes music (digital and physical), apparel, accessories, and bundles. If a particular song gets a big reaction live, consider offering related merch like lyric tees or signed prints. You can also experiment with pay-what-you-want pricing for digital downloads, which encourages generosity while keeping things accessible for all fans.

Pro tip: Mention your online store during shows—especially right after performing a song that ties into a product. And always include your store link in your bios, social media posts, and onstage shoutouts. The more accessible your merch store is, the more likely fans are to make a purchase.

15: Fan subscriptions

Fan subscriptions are one of the most sustainable, community-driven ways to generate ongoing income from your most loyal supporters. Rather than relying solely on merch or ticket sales, subscriptions allow artists to build a steady base of superfans who contribute monthly and receive exclusive, meaningful perks in return.

With a subscription model, you can offer behind-the-scenes updates, unreleased music, early ticket access, private blog posts, livestreams, or merch discounts. Multiple tiers can be created, so fans can choose the level of support that fits their budget.

Pro tip: Use Bandzoogle’s Subscriptions feature to host everything on your main site. Add a welcome video and clearly list the perks for each tier. Then mention it during live shows, in your newsletters, and across socials—many fans just need a gentle nudge to support you in a deeper, more consistent way.

The guiding principle to keep in mind when considering these tips is to start with what feels natural, and then experiment a little outside of your usual zone. The most successful artists aren’t just great performers; they’re also great at recognizing the value of every moment they share with their audience.

By turning your shows into a hub for merch sales, livestream content, exclusive releases, and fan engagement, you can build a music career that’s not only creatively fulfilling but also financially sustainable.

