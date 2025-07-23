Adrien Nunez Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has signed rising country artist and songwriter Adrien Nunez to a global publishing administration agreement.

A Brooklyn native and former University of Michigan basketball player, Nunez has since built a reputation as a rising singer-songwriter, blending country, pop, and hip-hop into a unique sound of his own.

Since his breakout single “Low Road” with Avery Anna in 2024, Nunez has racked up more than 100 million global streams, including for his latest single, “Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

Adrien Nunez said, “I’m excited to be working with Synnovea, Rusty, and the entire Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

“Adrien’s music is absolutely infectious. He has been captivating listeners since day one and has built an amazing fanbase. There’s no doubt that he’s a star in the making, and we are thrilled to be a part of his journey,” said Synnovea Halsel, Manager of Creative A&R, Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

Nunez is currently on the road opening for Luke Bryan on his Country Song Came On Tour and is prepping for the release of his next single, “Wild” which is due on streaming on July 25th.