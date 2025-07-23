Beats + Bytes: Are You Fluent in Culture?

With an entrepreneurial mindset at our boutique cultural marketing agency, we pride ourselves on range. The kind that comes from cultural fluency, trend intuition, and the hustle needed to bring ideas to life.

We work hard on behalf of our clients while applying the same tenacity to passion projects and standing up our own ideas.

Our insights, experience, and deep network give us a competitive advantage in cultural world-building, and the upcoming week is a perfect snapshot of that in action. Q4 and 2026 are right around the corner and we want to inspire your next move.

First up: Summer Bash

Wrestling is having a cultural renaissance. It’s part theater, part athleticism, and all spectacle.

We’ve seen the momentum. The fandom is exploding and the marketing dollars are pouring in. This week, alongside my friend Kaz (who is quickly becoming one of the biggest impresarios in the space) and the Walemania team, we are rolling out our next one: Summer Bash.

I love the format of this ancillary fan experience. We’re bringing the full package:

A live taping of The Masked Man Show (Kaz’s hit podcast on The Ringer)

A guest of honor, the legendary Bret “The Hitman” Hart!

DJ sets that bring the local party vibe (shouts to MoreSoupPlease)

A performance from none other than Action Bronson (yes, Bam Bam himself)

Fresh fan experiences filled with iconic guest appearances and surprises.

It’s all powered by our partners Chase Freedom and Wingstop, and brought to life with help from Live Nation, Complex, Team Epiphany, APEX, and more. We know it takes a village. Grab tickets here before they’re gone!

Next Up: Dinner On The Stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda

The very next day, we’re flipping the script from ringside to center stage, helping to bring a once-in-a-decade moment to life: Dinner On The Stage at the Public Theater with Lin-Manuel Miranda, celebrating 10 years of Hamilton.

Mic drop.

Broadway continues its record-breaking momentum, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is the undisputed GOAT, writing and producing the biggest hit of all time and continuing to dazzle audiences with his cultural fluency and creative brilliance.

This event is part of Chase Sapphire’s amazing “Dinner On The” experience. If you are a card member and lucky enough to grab a ticket, god bless, because that’s going to be one epic room for fans of Broadway and LMM.

We just love turning crazy ideas into polished hits.

p.s. Today, my talk at Digital Hollywood’s AI and Entertainment Summit goes live. I’m moderating a fascinating conversation with a top music producer who has created an AI pop star, a VP of innovation at Warner, and a music manager. The panel is virtual and packed with gems. Tune in here.