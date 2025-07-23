Guitarist And Golden Earring Co-Founder George Kooymans, Dead At 77

(CelebrityAccess) — George Kooymans, guitarist and co-founder of the pioneering rock band Golden Earring, has died. He was 77.

His family told Dutch News that he died from complications of ALS, a degenerative disorder that affects voluntary muscle movement.

“We say goodbye to a great musician and composer whose work reached far beyond Golden Earring. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather—but above all, a friend,” the family said in a statement provided to Dutch News.

Kooymans co-founded Golden Earring in 1961 with bassist Rinus Gerritsen. The band rose to international fame with hits such as the radio-ready “Radar Love” and “Twilight Zone,” the latter also written by Kooymans.

Kooymans and Gerritsen were the only consistent members of the group throughout its nearly 60-year run, which concluded with their final performance in 2019.

In January, Golden Earring announced plans for a reunion show set for January 2026, featuring multiple Dutch artists—including Di-rect, Maan, Danny Vera, Acda en De Munnik, and Davina Michelle—to raise funds for ALS research. Multiple shows were added to meet demand, and all have sold out, according to Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting.