Jim King Named CEO Of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the promotion of Jim King to the role of Chief Executive Officer of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals.

In his new post at AEG Presents, King will oversee the company’s UK concert promotion business — from arena and stadium tours to club performances – along with his previous duties which included leading AEG Presents’ European festival.

He began his career at the noted EDM promoter and club operator Cream, where he produced the company’s Creamfields festival and oversaw the launch of events such as RockNess and Bestival. He joined AEG presents in 2008 and has since overseen the creation and production of high profile festivals such as BST Hyde Park, All Points East, Rock en Seinein Paris and co-launched Bristol’s Forwards Festival with Team Love in 2022.

“Jim’s appointment is both a recognition of his achievements and a key strategic step as we continue aligning and expanding our UK and European business strategies,” said Adam Wilkes, President & CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific, to whom King will report. “His vision and leadership have been central to shaping the company’s presence and footprint across the region, and I’m confident that under his guidance we’re well positioned for even greater success in the United Kingdom and across the continent. In addition, I’m thrilled that Steve will pivot to his new role, where he can focus on what he does best — bringing his talents as a gifted concert promoter to our newly realigned business.”

“It’s a privilege to take on this role at a time when the live entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly. AEG Presents has been my home for nearly 20 years now, and I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities ahead. I’m grateful to Adam and Jay Marciano [Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents] for their trust in me as we continue to build our business throughout the region with our extraordinary team, and I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Steve as we shape the future of our UK live event strategy,” King added.

AEG Presents also announced that Steve Homer, who previously served as CEO of UK operations, will transition a new position as President, UK Touring at the company, as part of King’s team.