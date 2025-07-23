Loathe Announces U.S. Tour

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Loathe, the Liverpool-based band that fuses metalcore, nu‑metal, progressive metal, ambient, shoegaze, and industrial music, announced plans for a major fall tour of the U.S.
Kicking off October 21st in Mesa, AZ, the 25-date Live Nation produced tour will hit major U.S. markets such as New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping on November 24th at the House of Blues in Anaheim.
Support on the tour will include Trauma Ray and Spy.
Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale on Tuesday, July 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 25
Loathe Tour Dates
Monday, October 21 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
Tuesday, October 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*
Thursday, October 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Friday, October 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Saturday, October 26 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Monday, October 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues^
Tuesday, October 29 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Thursday, October 31 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall
Friday, November 1 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Saturday, November 2 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Monday, November 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Tuesday, November 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom*
Thursday, November 7 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Friday, November 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
Saturday, November 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
Monday, November 11 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy
Tuesday, November 12 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall
Wednesday, November 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Thursday, November 14 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Saturday, November 16 – Denver, CO – Summit
Monday, November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Wednesday, November 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom*
Thursday, November 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Saturday, November 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sunday, November 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
*Not a Live Nation Date | ^SPY will not support this date