Loathe Announces U.S. Tour

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Loathe, the Liverpool-based band that fuses metalcore, nu‑metal, progressive metal, ambient, shoegaze, and industrial music, announced plans for a major fall tour of the U.S.

Kicking off October 21st in Mesa, AZ, the 25-date Live Nation produced tour will hit major U.S. markets such as New York, Seattle, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping on November 24th at the House of Blues in Anaheim.

Support on the tour will include Trauma Ray and Spy.

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale on Tuesday, July 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 25

Loathe Tour Dates

Monday, October 21 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

Tuesday, October 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*

Thursday, October 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Friday, October 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Saturday, October 26 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Monday, October 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues^

Tuesday, October 29 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thursday, October 31 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

Friday, November 1 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Saturday, November 2 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Monday, November 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, November 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom*

Thursday, November 7 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Friday, November 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

Saturday, November 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Monday, November 11 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

Tuesday, November 12 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall

Wednesday, November 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Thursday, November 14 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Saturday, November 16 – Denver, CO – Summit

Monday, November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Wednesday, November 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom*

Thursday, November 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Saturday, November 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sunday, November 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

*Not a Live Nation Date | ^SPY will not support this date