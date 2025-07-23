Secretly Distribution Signs A Distribution Deal With Org Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Secretly Distribution has announced a new worldwide distribution partnership with Org Music, the Los Angeles-based indie label known for cutting-edge new music and high-quality vinyl reissues.

Under the terms of the partnership, Secretly Distribution will now handle physical and digital distribution, digital and retail marketing, and technological support for all of Org Music’s releases—beginning with reissues of albums by the legendary funk band Funkadelic, as well as remastered classic albums from the Descendents.

The partnership will also encompass Org Music’s collaborations with iconic jazz, blues, soul, and funk catalogs from Brunswick Records, Black Lion, Westbound Records, and the GHB Jazz Foundation—home to the historic Paramount Records masters—as well as punk legends like Bad Brains, cult rock ’n’ roll icon Tav Falco, and more.

“All of us at Secretly Distribution are thrilled to be working with Org Music and their incredible catalog,” said Shelly Worcel, Director of Global Physical Strategy at Secretly Distribution. “Their roster of current and classic music spans genres, geographies, and eras—from highest-quality vinyl reissues of legendary albums to global releases for groundbreaking new artists. Org’s focus on music that is innovative, enduring, and essential aligns powerfully with our own ethos, and we’re so glad to welcome them to the family!”

“We’re excited to partner with the talented team at Secretly Distribution,” added Andrew Rossiter, Partner and General Manager at Org Music. “Their passion for music and genuine appreciation of our diverse, often niche catalog aligns perfectly with Org Music’s vision. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach and sharing exceptional music—both timeless and new—with audiences everywhere.”