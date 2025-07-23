The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville Recognized By The League of Historic American Theatres

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville has received the “Outstanding Historic Theatre Award” from the League of Historic American Theatres.

This prestigious award honors theaters that have undergone significant restoration efforts, preserving and showcasing their historic significance while maintaining a lasting impact on their local communities.

First opening its doors in 1927, the Florida Theatre has played a pivotal role in Jacksonville’s cultural landscape, hosting live performances and movies throughout its rich history. The theater has undergone several renovations, including a reopening in 1983 after a period of closure, the addition of a new member lounge in 2022, and most recently, an $8 million refurbishment in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition for stewarding such a historic and beloved community asset,” said Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our board, staff, and over 400 volunteers.”

“As a lifelong music enthusiast and Jacksonville native, the Florida Theatre holds a special place in my heart,” added Don Cameron, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Receiving this award reaffirms its importance to our community, and I am honored to support its mission.”