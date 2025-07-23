UMG Pacts With Liquidax Capital To Drive AI Development

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a strategic partnership with Liquidax Capital, the South Carolina-based IP asset management, investment, and advisory firm, to propel the development of UMG’s music-related AI patents.

Under the terms of the partnership, Liquidax will assist UMG in developing, filing, and licensing its portfolio of patents, with a focus on bringing new products to market.

UMG has already filed 15 patents with Liquidax across diverse business segments, including musical collaboration, multimedia content and campaign creation, music and health, AI threat protection, music administration, and rights management. Two of the AI patents have already been issued.

In addition, the partnership has launched Music IP Holdings, Inc., which will oversee the licensing of UMG’s AI patents and other technologies developed through the collaboration.

“At Universal Music Group, we are taking a very active role in fostering innovation. Building on our historical and contemporary track record of cutting-edge R&D, scientific advancements, and successful patent applications, we are looking forward to significantly advancing our internal efforts with a dedicated focus on AI technology. We’re very pleased to be entering into this collaboration with Liquidax, with whom we intend to develop a strong strategic relationship that will amplify our ability to develop IP and bring it to market—accelerating the evolution of the music ecosystem,” stated Chris Horton, SVP of Strategic Technology at UMG.

“We are honored and excited to partner with UMG, the global leader in music innovation and ethical AI. We are laser-focused on advancing UMG’s leadership and their cutting-edge technologies, especially in AI, to empower their artists, protect creative rights, foster partnerships, and enhance UMG’s fan experiences worldwide. We are thrilled to be working with UMG to shape the future of music,” added Daniel Drolet, Founder of Liquidax and Partner in Music IP Holdings.