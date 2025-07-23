WMG’s Head Of Latin Alejandro Duque Tapped To Lead ADA

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Alejandro Duque to the role of President of ADA, the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group.

Duque, who will continue to be based in Miami, will also continue to serve in his current role as President of Warner Music Latin America, reporting directly to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

“Alejandro’s leadership will help us differentiate ADA…providing independent labels and artists with opportunities at a speed and scale they won’t find anywhere else. He has a proven track record of supporting the indie community, as well as a deep understanding of WMG’s reach and resources as catalysts for global superstardom. This combination is going to bring down barriers for ADA’s clients, plugging them more directly into our infrastructure, and empowering them to build their businesses,” Kyncl stated.

“Across the globe, there are dynamic, culture-shifting artists with a wide variety of needs to propel their careers forward. We’re committed to growing our distribution business and enhancing the ADA brand, through a combination of excellent service, flexible deal-making, and tech innovation. We’ve done this successfully in Latin America, and now we’re taking that holistic approach to the entire business by integrating our independent distribution strategy even more tightly with our teams in the US and around the world,” Duque added.

A 20-year veteran of the label industry, Duque has served as President of Warner Music Latin America since 2021, championing artists such as Blessd, Danny Ocean, Elena Rose, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Ovy on the Drums, Tiago PZK, Tokischa, Yami Safdie, and Yandel.

He began his career at Universal Music Colombia before he was named Managing Director of Universal Music Latino, Machete, and Capitol Latin before moving to WMG.