Chappell Roan Announces Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Thing U.S. Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following a breakout year that included a Grammy win for Best New Artist and multiple #1 hits, pop icon Chappell Roan has announced a run of North American shows.

Roan’s Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things will take over Forest Hills Stadium in New York for four performances, beginning September 20 and concluding September 24.

She then heads to the Midwest for two shows at Museum and Memorial Park in Kansas City on October 3 & 4, followed by two West Coast performances at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 10 & 11.

Roan shared:

“I am sooo excited to bring Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things to New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles!!! I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year.

“Since I started performing, I have always wanted my shows to be a party that everyone is invited to, and the only way to do that is to keep ticket prices affordable and away from scalpers. The Fair AXS ticketing process for these shows is one measure we are taking to ensure tickets end up in the hands of fans who actually want to be there.

“With these shows, we’re also giving $1 per ticket to organizations that provide resources and support for trans youth <3 It is so important that I give back to the Trans community, as they have given me so much throughout my entire career.”

Ticket registration opens Thursday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. PT through Fair AXS. Fans must register by Sunday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET / 10:59 p.m. CT / 8:59 p.m. PT for a chance to purchase tickets. Selected fans will be notified at random between Tuesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 7, and will be able to purchase up to four tickets.