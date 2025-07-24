Close Enemies Postpones California Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Close Enemies announced the postponement of the California dates of their current tour due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

According to a statement from the band, the group’s previously scheduled California shows will now take place in January 2026.

The band features Aerosmith drummer Tom Hamilton, and Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), along with touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton (The Party).

Additionally, Close Enemies announced plans to release their new single “More Than I Could Ever Need” through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group on August 8, 2025 via all major streaming platforms.