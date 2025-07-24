HarbourView Acquires A Stake In Kelly Clarkson’s Catalog

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — HarbourView Equity Partners, a private equity investor focused on music, sports and entertainment announced a new partnership with singer and media personality Kelly Clarkson.

The deal includes a stake in Clarkson’s catalog of hits that includes: Since U Been Gone, Because of You, Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You), Behind These Hazel Eyes, and Underneath the Tree, among others.

“My music is such a huge part of my journey – not just professionally, but personally,” said Kelly Clarkson. “Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me. I’m grateful to HarbourView for valuing and supporting this catalogue the way they do.”

“Kelly Clarkson is a one-of-a-kind artist whose voice and songwriting have left a permanent mark on music and pop culture. In addition to her musical genius, Kelly is a multi-hyphenate in entertainment, which is very aligned with our platform at HarbourView which invests across the broad entertainment segment,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. “Her catalogue is filled with anthems that have defined moments for millions of people. We’re thrilled to partner with Kelly and help ensure these songs continue resonating for decades to come.”

Clarkson first rose to prominence on the televised talent show “American Idol” taking top honors during the show’s inaugural season. She’s gone on to a successful career as a recording artist, with an impressive collection of accolades, such as three Grammy Awards, including two wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, and eight Daytime Emmy Awards as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The deal was negotiated with Kelly Clarkson’s legal representation by David Byrnes of Ziffren Brittenham LLP. HarbourView was represented by Cynthia Katz and Heidy Vaquerano of Fox Rothschild LLP.