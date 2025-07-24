Jazz Icon Chuck Mangione, Dead At 84

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Charles “Chuck” Mangione , the composer, musician, and bandleader who released more than 30 albums over his extensive career, died on July 22. He was 84.

News of his passing was shared in a brief statement on his website and in a message to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

“The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on July 22, 2025,” the statement read.

A native of Rochester, Mangione first rose to prominence as a member of The Jazz Brothers, a group he formed with his brother, Gap, where he showcased his skills on the trumpet.

He went on to play with several notable ensembles, including Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and his own band featuring Chris Vadala on saxophones and flutes, Grant Geissman on guitar, Charles Meeks on bass, and James Bradley Jr. on drums.

That group released the hit albums Fun & Games and Feels So Good, with the latter’s title track becoming a rare instrumental to break into the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to his music career, Mangione made television appearances on shows such as Magnum P.I. and the animated sitcom King of the Hill, where he voiced a fictionalized version of himself as a celebrity spokesman for the show’s fictional big-box store.