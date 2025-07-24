New Trivia Game 10 HITS Aims for Music Fans and Industry Insiders

(CelebrityAccess) — A new music-themed trivia game, 10 HITS, has launched, targeting both casual fans and professionals across the entertainment and music industries.

Created by a former music attorney, 10 HITS sets itself apart from traditional trivia games with its focus on music. The game challenges players to correctly name ten answers to a wide range of music-related prompts. Sample questions include “Name 10 bands that played at Live Aid in Philadelphia” and “Name 10 albums by Billy Joel.”

The game spans all genres and decades, appealing to a broad audience with a deep knowledge of music history and culture.

The product features:

375 curated questions across 7 categories

No board or pieces, allowing for easy, on-the-go play

Compact design intended for use in studios, offices, tour buses, and backstage environments

Early marketing efforts have positioned the game as a tool for networking, team-building, and downtime entertainment among musicians, producers, and label professionals.

10 HITS is currently available for purchase online at 10HITS.COM.