Peachtree Entertainment And Elevate Strike A Partnership With Auburn University

AUBURN, Alabama (CelebrityAccess) — LiveCo-affiliated concert promoter Peachtree Entertainment has announced a new multi-year partnership with Auburn University to bring major live music events to the university’s Neville Arena and Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The agreement includes more than five multi-genre concerts per year, with the first lineup announcements expected this fall and the first shows scheduled for 2026.

The partnership was made possible in part by Elevate, a sports and entertainment agency with a team focused on generating revenue for college athletics.

Neville Arena, with a capacity of 9,100, currently serves as the home court for the Auburn Tigers basketball teams, while the 88,000-capacity Jordan-Hare Stadium is home to the Auburn Tigers football program.

“We are elated to partner with Peachtree Entertainment and Elevate to bring nationally renowned artists and entertainers to Jordan-Hare Stadium and Neville Arena,” said Rhett Hobart, Auburn’s Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs. “This collaboration will bring many new memorable events to the City of Auburn each year for students and the entire Auburn-Opelika community alike to enjoy, while also generating essential new revenue for our department in this new era of college athletics.”

“We’ve partnered with Peachtree Entertainment, the premier music promoter in the Southeast, to create new revenue opportunities for our university partners—starting with a landmark collaboration with Auburn University,” said Jonathan Marks, Chief Business Officer of Elevate College. “Building on Elevate’s successful work with Auburn, this multi-year, innovative model generates guaranteed revenue by activating their athletic facilities. We’re excited to support Auburn and Peachtree in maximizing the full potential of Neville Arena and Jordan-Hare Stadium.”