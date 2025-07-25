Angry Mob Music Group Launches A New Creative Sync Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Angry Mob Music Group announced the launch of a dedicated sync division that includes sync production, sync A&R, and licensing into a single division.

The new division will be helmed by Co-Founder and Executive Director, Creative Sync, Sean Harrison and brought aboard Jessie LaBelle as Director of Creative Sync, and Ashleigh Coulter as Manager of Creative Sync, who will report to Harrison.

Coulter and LaBelle will join existing AM2 team member and Creative Sync Manager, Ryan Brooks. LaBelle, based in Chicago; Coulter, based in Los Angeles; and Brooks, who is based in New York.

“AM2 came out of a real desire to go deeper creatively and build something that reflects where we are now as a company,” said Sean Harrison, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Sync Creative at Angry Mob Music. “With this launch, we’re sharpening our focus on high-level creative for trailers, advertising, and visual media, with music that resonates in meaningful ways. Jessie LaBelle is leading the way in ad sync, Ashleigh Coulter is driving our efforts in trailer music and Ryan Brooks is overseeing production and East Coast ad partnerships. We’ve put together a team that’s talented, dialed in, and fully committed to the work, whether for a 30-second ad spot or a cinematic trailer.”

“Bringing Jessie and Ashleigh on board strengthens AM2’s sync capabilities across all media types,” said Marc Caruso, CEO of Angry Mob Music. “Joining Sean and Ryan, they round out a dynamic team with deep expertise in advertising, trailers, film, TV, and gaming. This lineup is set to lead AM2 into an exciting new chapter and push the creative and strategic boundaries of what we deliver to clients.”