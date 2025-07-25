Mike Chuthakieo Named DCP’s First Chief Commercial Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the appointment of Mike Chuthakieo as the company’s first-ever Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Chuthakieo will oversee commercial strategy for the company, assisting with the development and expansion of brands such as “Golden Globes,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” and “Academy of Country Music Awards.”

Based in Los Angeles, Chuthakieo will officially begin his new duties at DCP on July 28th, reporting directly to Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions.

Chuthakieo joins DCP with more than two decades of experience with a resume that includes past leadership roles at tech firms such as Pinterest, Pandora, and MySpace, where he played key roles in building their advertising business.

“Mike brings a wealth of expertise in accelerating business growth for iconic brands and forging groundbreaking, innovative partnerships,” said Penske. “His broad experience across a diverse range of platforms makes him a key addition to our team and the ideal leader to help guide our next phase of global expansion.”

“I’ve long admired Dick Clark Productions for its rich legacy of shaping culture through live event programming,” said Chuthakieo. “I’m excited to join the team and expand the potential of these legendary properties while exploring new opportunities for growth in today’s dynamic media landscape.”