OFFLIMITS Festival Named Title Partner for IFF 2025

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — OFFLIMITS Festival, the flagship open-format music festival launched this year in Abu Dhabi, will be the title partner of IFF 2025.

Produced by Theory Eleven (T11) Entertainment, one of the UAE’s leading event management companies, OFFLIMITS is redefining the live entertainment landscape across the region.

Its inaugural edition—delivered in collaboration with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi—welcomed over 30,000 attendees and featured global acts including Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic, Faithless, and Kaiser Chiefs, earning its place as the UAE’s largest and most attended open-format music festival to date.

“OFFLIMITS is more than just a music festival—it’s a cultural movement,” said Sia Farr, CEO and Founder of Theory Eleven. “Through world-class production, genre-spanning lineups, and immersive experiences, we’re building something that reshapes how live entertainment is experienced in the Middle East.”

IFF Co-Founder Greg Parmley said: “We’re thrilled to welcome OFFLIMITS as IFF’s title partner. As an exciting and creatively ambitious event blazing a trail in one of the fastest-growing regions, they are a perfect partner for the world’s largest gathering of festivals and agents.”

The 2025 edition of IFF takes place in London from September 9–11 and will feature a keynote interview with AEG Presents’ newly appointed CEO Jim King, as well as a session with Serbia’s EXIT Festival addressing the political challenges facing event organizers.

IFF 2025 will also include a wide range of panels, workshop events, speed meetings, and networking mixers. Major agencies including ATC Live, CAA, ITB, UTA, WME, Wasserman Music, and Primary will attend, along with hundreds of booking agents from companies such as Fullsteam Agency, X-ray Touring, One Fiinix Live, Earth Agency, Napalm Events, and more.

Other official partners announced for IFF this year include CTS Eventim, See Tickets, Ticketswap, Tysers Live, iTicket Global, Lowline Entertainment Group, and LMP Group.