Report: GloRilla Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper GloRilla is facing felony drug charges after law enforcement officials allegedly discovered a “significant amount” of drugs while investigating a burglary at her home near Atlanta.

According to the Associated Press, police were called to the home of GloRilla—whose real name is Gloria Woods—on Sunday in response to reports of a burglary. During their investigation, law enforcement stated that they detected a “strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics” and subsequently discovered marijuana in the home.

Woods was not present at the time of the burglary or the discovery of the alleged drugs, as she was performing during halftime at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Woods voluntarily surrendered at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and was released on a $22,260 bond the same day, the AP reported.

The burglary suspects have yet to be apprehended.