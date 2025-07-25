Sam Smith Announces NYC Residency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith has announced the details of a new residency in New York City.

The 12-night run kicks off at Warsaw in Brooklyn on October 8th and continues through the month, concluding with a special Halloween performance on October 31st.

To coincide with the residency announcement, Smith also released a new single, “To Be Free,” out now via Capitol Records.

“I’ve never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish—one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression,” Smith said. “I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life when I became free within myself.”

“With this song, the visual of rivers kept coming into my mind and into my heart. I grew up next to a little river in Cambridgeshire, in the countryside of England. Then I moved to London and lived by the Thames, and now I live by the Hudson River. Rivers have been in my life a lot. So I found it interesting to think of my music and my expression as an artist as a river. Over the last five years, Simon and I started to create music that fit into this world of ‘To Be Free,’ and during this time, I’ve continued to turn to this song in happy moments, sad moments, lonely moments, and angry moments. It’s become my sister, my family member, and ultimately calms me. Now, I’m ready to let it go and hopefully it can do the same for someone else.”

Presales for tickets to the residency begin July 29th, with a general onsale set for August 1st.

Sam Smith – “To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency Dates