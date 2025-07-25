The Lilith Fair To Be The Focus Of A New Documentary

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — ABC News Studios and CBC announced “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery,” a feature-length documentary from director Ally Pankiw, detailing the story behind the iconic female-first touring music festival.

The film is produced with the support of the original Lilith Fair founders – Sarah McLachlan, Terry McBride, Dan Fraser and Marty Diamond.

Commissioned by CBC with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Rogers Group of Funds, the film is directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy’s Not A Real Production Company and Elevation Pictures for ABC News Studios and presented by White Horse Pictures in association with Epic Magazine.

“I’m so filled with pride and nostalgia watching this film,” said Sarah McLachlan. “Ally and the team have beautifully captured the magic and strength of a community of women who came together and lifted each other up to create positive change in the world. I hope the film resonates with everyone and we can continue to strive to support and champion one another.”

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” is inspired by the 2019 article, “Building a Mystery: An Oral History of Lilith Fair,” from Vanity Fair and Epic Magazine, written by Jessica Hopper with Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly. It draws from more than 600 hours of never-before-seen archival footage as well as new interviews and stories from fans, festival organizers, and artists. The documentary reunites and features interviews from original Lilith Fair artists Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Mýa, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls, and Emmylou Harris and a new generation of artists who have carried the torch including Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. As the film celebrates the festival’s groundbreaking legacy and impact, it also confronts the backlash that tried to diminish it and explores what Lilith means in today’s world.

“Lilith Fair holds a very special place in my heart,” said Dan Levy. “It was one of the first spaces where I remember feeling at home. The music, the sense of community, and the power of a group of women proving an entire industry wrong was a tremendous thing to experience. What Sarah built with that festival changed so much for so many people. And while it is now seen as an odds-defying success story, it was an uphill battle every step of the way. And there is a lot to be learned from that story. It’s an honor to be working alongside Sarah on this and I am excited for everyone to understand just how revolutionary Lilith Fair really was.”