Marshall Amplification Founder Terry Marshall Donates £100,000 To Own Our Venues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Terry Marshall, co-founder of the iconic British gear company Marshall Amplification, has made a personal donation of £100,000 to Own Our Venues, a fundraising initiative founded by Music Venue Properties (MVP).

Launched in 2023, Own Our Venues has raised more than £2.88 million to secure the financial stability of five Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs) by placing them into community ownership, with the goal of ensuring that they remain affordable, and artist-first.

Music Venue Properties recently announced a new £3 million fundraising Own Our Venues campaign designed to protect seven additional grassroots venues, including The Joiners (Southampton), Bedford Esquires, The Croft (Bristol), The Sugarmill (Stoke), Peggy’s Skylight (Nottingham), The Pipeline (Brighton), and The Lubber Fiend (Newcastle).

“Small venues have played a vital role over the years in my long career as a professional sax player, and, of course, created the path to success for countless other musicians too. But so many have closed their doors since I first started out at the age of 14.

My wife, Lesley, and I get to Grassroots Venues whenever we can, as we both appreciate live music close up and personal. (I still do the occasional guest appearance at 81.) We hope that future generations of musicians and music lovers will be able to have these amazing experiences too. That’s why we’re supporting “Own Our Venues” with a substantial contribution. With enough support from others in the music industry and fellow artists, Own Our Venues can make that hope a reality. It’s up to you.”

“Grassroots Venues are where careers begin and ensure communities have access to local, live music. They’re rehearsal spaces, testing grounds, and second homes for countless artists. That’s why Terry and Lesley’s incredible £100,000 donation is more than generous, it’s leadership. It shows the deeply personal impact these spaces have on everyone and reminds the music industry that we all have a role to play. Their contribution builds on the belief already shown by over 1500 community investors, and we’re proud to welcome them into the Music Venue Properties family.”