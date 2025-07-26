The 2025 Edition Of Founders’ Soundside Music Festival Canceled

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation-affiliated Founders Entertainment announced the cancellation of the 4th annual Soundside Music Festival.

The cancellation was announced on the event’s official website, with organizers stating the decision to pull the plug was due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days depending on your bank’s processing time,” the statement said.

Set for Bridgeport, Connecticut, the two-day festival was scheduled to take place on September 26 & 27 with a lineup that featured headliners The Killers, Weezer, Hozier, and Vampire Weekend.

While Founders did not provide any insight into why the event was canceled, Bridgeport city officials hinted that ticket sales were slow.

“It’s our understanding that this year’s lineup was drawing a lot fewer attendees than we have seen in the last few years. And that may have had an impact on the decision to cancel,” Thomas Gaudett, chief administrative officer for Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim told the Connecticut Post.

The festival made its debut in 2022 as the Sound on Sound festival and returned in 2023 and 2024 after being recast as Soundside last year.