The Jonas Brothers Sell A Catalog Stake To Jonas Music Holdings

(CelebrityAccess) — Jonas Catalog Holdings, an investment company founded by Jonas pater familias Kevin Jonas Sr., has announced the acquisition of a “significant portion” of the Jonas Brothers’ music catalog.

The acquisition includes music from the group’s two most recent albums—Happiness Begins and The Album—and features hits such as “Sucker,” “Waffle House,” and “Like It’s Christmas,” which has accumulated more than 600 million streams and was featured during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The foundation for every successful artist is the song, and Nick, Joe, and Kevin are extraordinary songwriters,” said Leslie T. DiPiero, President of Jonas Group Publishing. “Their music has touched and inspired a generation of fans and fellow artists. It’s a privilege to welcome this body of work into the JGP family.”

“Joining forces with Jonas Group Entertainment feels like coming full circle,” said the Jonas Brothers. “We are passionate about songwriting and the creative process, and Leslie DiPiero has always been a true champion for songwriters and creators. We look forward to working with her and the team.”

Corrum Capital led the debt financing for JCH 1, while Access Media Advisory, a specialist in media and entertainment finance, provided guidance and counsel during the transaction.