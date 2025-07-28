Drake Postpones His Final Show At Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rap icon Drake rescheduled his performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Monday due to what was described as travel issues.

Drake was set to perform at the brand new Manchester arena on July 28th in what would have been the finale of his Some Special Shows 4 U UK tour but the show is now scheduled to take place on August 5th.

In a statement announcing the schedule change, a rep for Manchester live Said: ‘Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.’

‘The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night,” the statement added.

The show was the third of a three night stand at Co-Op Live for Drake and followed successful shows on Friday and Saturday night.