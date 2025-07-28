Egyptian Star Tamer Hosny Signs With WMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Egyptian singer-songwriter Tamer Hosny has officially signed with Warner Music Group following the release of his brand-new studio album, Lena Moad, earlier this month.

One of the most influential Arab artists of the modern era, Hosny is among the top-selling Egyptian performers and is often described as the “king” of his generation. He first rose to fame in the early 2000s with a series of mixtapes, followed by a successful debut album, Hob, in 2004.

Since then, he has collaborated internationally with stars like Akon, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Tedder, and in 2017, became the first Arab artist to imprint his hands and feet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

His hits include “Ya Ta’ebny,” “Ana Wala ‘Aaref,” “Yana Ya Mafish,” “180 Darga,” “Leeh Tallah,” and “Bood Moaakat,” among others.

“I’ve always believed that music is a shared experience,” said Tamer Hosny. “This new album is a celebration of that belief. I’m excited to be working with Warner Music to bring my fans something truly special—music that connects people everywhere.”

“Tamer Hosny is a generational talent whose creativity and passion resonate deeply with millions,” said Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the Warner Music family and look forward to amplifying his voice across the globe.”