Leadership Shakeup at The Feldman Agency as Rob Segal and Partnerships Team Exit

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that Rob Segal, President and Partner at the influential Canadian entertainment firm The Feldman Agency (TFA), has exited the company.

While TFA has not formally announced Segal’s departure and has yet to respond to requests for comment, Segal’s LinkedIn profile indicates that his tenure at the agency ended in June. He has since launched Segal Entertainment, a new Toronto-based venture and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition, Jean-Paul Mouradian, TFA’s Vice President of Partnerships, along with the agency’s entire partnerships department, also appear to have left the company. TFA declined to comment to a separate request for clarification regarding those departures.

Segal joined TFA in 2023 following a long career leading Segal Communications, the company he founded in 1996 and grew into one of Canada’s largest promotional and licensing agencies. Its client roster included major brands such as Sony, Ford, Marvel, HP, DreamWorks, TD Canada Trust, and Unilever. In 2006, Segal partnered with Facebook to help establish its first office outside of Palo Alto, exclusively representing the company’s advertising sales efforts in Canada.

The departures come shortly after a wave of internal promotions in June, including Joel Baskin’s elevation to Senior Vice President and Josie Cheng’s appointment as Managing Director.