NITO Applauds FTC Action In Alleged Secondary Market Bot Activity

(CelebrityAccess) — In response to news that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is weighing legal action against Key Investment Group (KIG) and other ticket resellers for violation of the BOTS Act and seeking “tens of millions of dollars” in penalties, the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) has released a statement supporting the move.

“If KIG doesn’t think multi-account behavior violates the BOTS Act, they should go back and read the law. NITO is encouraged to see the FTC continue to crack down on BOTS Act violators and will happily assist their efforts anyway we can,” stated Nathaniel Marro, Executive Director of the National Independent Talent Organization.

NITO is the U.S. trade organization representing the independent music agency business, including agents and managers and the thousands of artists on their rosters.