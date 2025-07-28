Pantera Cancels Or Postpones Multiple Shows While They Mourn Ozzy

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary metal band Pantera announced the postponement or cancellation of multiple shows as the members of the band grieve for the late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

“Ozzy wasn’t just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning — he was family. A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music,” a statement from the band said.

“In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve — to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us,” the statement added.

Rescheduled shows include Pantera’s July 28th performance in Saratoga Springs, NY, which will now take place on Sept. 9th, and July 31st at Holmdel, New Jersey with the show pushed back to September 8th.

Additionally the schedule changes have resulted in several shows being fully canceled, including the band’s scheduled July 29th show in New Hampshire, as well as performances in Birmingham, AL, on Sept. 8th and Virginia Beach, VA on Sept. 9th.

Pantera is currently on the road along with support from Amon Amarth, as well as King Parrot, Shock Narcotic, and Flesh Hoarder on select dates.