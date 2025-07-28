Rising Country Star Trace Nixon Signs With so much Moore Media

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Publicist Martha Moore, founder of so much MOORE Media, announced the addition of neo-traditionalist country singer-songwriter Trace Nixon to the company’s publicity roster.

Hailing from a family of professional musicians, Nixon’s parents, Nick & MIchelle (SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year 2006) met during a performance at the Old Dominion Barn Dance in the early ’90s and had played all over the Virginia honky tonk circuit by the time Trace came along in ’95.

Nixon just released his first single, “Secondhand Hold On Me,” via Charlotte Entertainment. Co-written by Nixon and Ashley Grant, the song fuses storytelling with a honky-tonk aesthetic that compliments Nixon’s country vocal style.

Check Out Trace Nixon’s new single here: