The Second Annual Artist Closet Sale Helps Raise More Than $30,000 For The CMA Foundation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Archives Nashville, a company specializing in storage and digital inventory for musicians’ wardrobes, announced it helped raise more than $31,000 through the second annual Artist Closet Sale during this year’s CMA Fest.

Proceeds from the fundraising effort will support the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide students with access to high-quality music education.

The 2025 edition of the Artist Tag Sale featured wardrobe items from some of the biggest names in country music, including Lauren Akins, Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, Alana Springsteen, and Bailey Zimmerman.

“We’re blown away by the response and generosity of both the artists and the fans,” said Tiffany Gifford, longtime celebrity stylist and founder of The Archives. “To have raised over $62,000 in just two years is something we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to raise the bar again in 2026.”