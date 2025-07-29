Activated Events Names Veteran Live Events Executive Chris Crawford As General Manager

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Activated Events, the leading independent live events company known for curating unforgettable experiences, is proud to announce the hiring of Chris Crawford as General Manager. A seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience in live event production, artist relations, and large-scale festival operations, Crawford will oversee the strategic execution and operational excellence of the company’s expanding portfolio of festivals, including Boots in the Park, Coastal Country Jam, Party in the Park, Taco Fest and The Smoke Show.

In his new role, Crawford will be responsible for leading internal teams and external stakeholders to deliver exceptional festival experiences at scale. Crawford will manage all facets of event planning and execution – from vendor negotiations and city permitting to day of show logistics, while supporting the advancement of Activated Events’ long-term growth strategy.

“We conducted an extensive search to find the right person, and Chris stood out as someone who truly understands what we’re building,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “His deep industry expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal person to help guide our next phase of growth. We’ve built an exceptional team, and Chris is the right fit to day to day operations while I continue to focus on scaling the company and expanding our portfolio of events to new markets.”

“It’s an honor to join Activated Events during this time of strong momentum and expansion,” said Crawford. “I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of the company by building on the vision of our CEO, Steve Thacher, and working alongside a deeply talented and passionate team committed to producing extraordinary live experiences.”

Crawford most recently served as Managing Director at Sound Image, where he led business development and oversaw operations and artist relations. Prior to that, he spent a decade as Senior Director of Live Events at the Country Music Association (CMA), where he played a key role in producing CMA Fest, CMA Awards, CMA Country Christmas, and numerous other hallmark events. He managed relationships with city officials, multimillion-dollar budgets, and oversaw logistics and production for 300+ acts and dozens of vendors annually. His experience spans festivals, arena tours, award shows, and international events making him uniquely equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of live music entertainment.

With nearly 30 event dates planned across multiple states in 2025, Crawford’s leadership will be critical in supporting Activated Events’ continued expansion. His appointment underscores the company’s investment in industry-leading talent as it cements its place as one of the most dynamic producers in the live entertainment space.